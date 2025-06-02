MY RADIO PLACE

Camp Verde Parks Receiving New Mulch

June 2, 2025 /

6/2 Camp Verde is replacing and refreshing the mulch on playgrounds. Crews are working on Arturo Park today and tomorrow with Butler Park and Verde Lakes Park to follow. The work at all 3-parks should be finished by June 11-th. The work will force some minor closures.

