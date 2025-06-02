Camp Verde Parks Receiving New Mulch

6/2 Camp Verde is replacing and refreshing the mulch on playgrounds. Crews are working on Arturo Park today and tomorrow with Butler Park and Verde Lakes Park to follow. The work at all 3-parks should be finished by June 11-th. The work will force some minor closures.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist