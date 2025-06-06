MY RADIO PLACE

Camp Verde Marshals Office Secures Warrant for 2024 Fraud Crimes

June 6, 2025 /

6/6 The Camp Verde Marshals Office says they secured arrest warrants for a case they began investigating in April, 2024, when they first arrested Junie and Donald Rezzonico for fraudulent use of a victim’s business funds and credit cards. At the time of their initial arrest, the charges were declined without prejudice. Since then, a forensic accounting examination was conducted. This week, additional evidence was presented to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office and the warrant was issued.   Junie and Donald Rezzonico are facing felony charges of that include, fraud schemes, theft, forgery and taking the identity of another.

