Camp Verde Marshals Looking for 4 Males Involved in Oct 18 Shooting Incident

10/22 The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is looking for 4-male subjects involved in a shooting incident that occurred at the White Hills Mobile Home Park, last Saturday morning at 2:15. Officials say the suspects damaged a vehicle belonging to the victim and shot several times at him. The suspects also allegedly pointed guns at witnesses who came outside during the attack. The suspects were last seen driving a dark-colored Nissan Armada, with the back window possibly broken out. If you have information on this case, contact the Marshal’s Office or Yavapai Silent Witness. 1-800-932-3232.