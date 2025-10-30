Camp Verde Man Arrested Twice in October on Drug Charges

10/30 The Camp Verde Marshals Office arrested the same man twice this month on drug charges. Officials say James Olson of Camp Verde was recently arrested again after over half-a-pound of methamphetamine was found in his possession. Olson was once again stopped and refused a search of his vehicle. A K9 alerted to the vehicle at which time the drugs were located. Olson was arrested on October 11-th during a traffic stop in which a half-a-pound of meth was found in his possession along with a 9mm handgun.