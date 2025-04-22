Camp Verde Council Special Meeting Wednesday to Discuss Filling Council Vacancy

4/22 The Camp Verde Town Council will hold a special meeting tomorrow at 4-pm. The council is slated to discuss how they’ll go about filling the council vacancy created by former Mayor Dee Jenkins, who was sworn in last week as District-2 Supervisor. Camp Verde Vice Mayor Marie Moore was sworn in as Camp Verde Mayor the same day Jenkins resigned. Tomorrow, the council will also consider an increase to the town’s bed tax, look at development impact fees and review the 2026 budgets for the General, HURF, Water and Wastewater funds.