Camp Verde Asking for Help in Finding Grand Marshal and Parade Theme for Fort Verde Days

March 26, 2025 /
One of our favorite Camp Verde traditions is letting YOU help us shape the future of Fort Verde Days!
We’re looking for:
✨ The next Grand Marshal — someone who has made a lasting impact on our town. Think: long-standing local families, community champions, or those who’ve given back over the years in BIG ways.
🎭 AND we need your help choosing a parade theme that captures the spirit of Camp Verde for 2025!
🌟 Now’s your chance to help us celebrate the people and stories that make Camp Verde so special.
👇 Take our quick community survey here:
📣 Tag a friend or local family you think deserves the spotlight — let’s honor our hometown heroes the way they deserve!

