CAFMA Wants Residents to make sure they’re within a Fire District

4/23 Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority wants to make sure you’re within their fire district. Officials say fire and medical services are not automatically extended to properties located outside of the jurisdiction of the fire districts. Some properties don’t exist within District boundaries, despite proximity to a fire station. The Yavapai County Map Tool allows residents to view whether or not their property is covered by a fire district, and if so, which one.

Simply click the ‘Search’ tab, enter your address, then navigate to the ‘Special Districts’ tab: https://gis.yavapaiaz.gov/v4/

Those without fire and medical through a fire department or district may be eligible to either annex into one of our Districts or obtain a Fire Protection Agreement (FPA).

For info regarding FPAs or annexation, or if you would like to verify whether or not your property is within the Fire District, please call our office at 928-772-7711.