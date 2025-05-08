MY RADIO PLACE

CAFMA Taking Registration for Summer Babysitting Certification Class

May 8, 2025 /

5/8 Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority is taking signups for their Babysitting Certification Class, which is open to young people, ages 11-to-14. The classes will be held in June and July. The class covers several topics, including basic childcare, CPR and basic first aid.

Registration Link: https://www.caztraining.com/babysitting-class
Spots are limited! Pre-registration is required. Participants must be at least 11 years old on
or before the first day of the session they attend. To sign up or learn more, visit
https://www.caztraining.com/babysitting-class or contact us at 928-772-7711.
Please note: While participants will learn CPR skills as part of the class, they will not receive
official CPR certification. CAFMA offers a separate CPR certification course for community
members ages 12 and up, which requires additional hours of instruction. Learn more about
CAFMA CPR and AED training here: https://www.caztraining.com/cpr-training.

cafma babysitting certification class (1)

cafma babysitting certification class (2)

