CAFMA Taking Registration for Summer Babysitting Certification Class

5/8 Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority is taking signups for their Babysitting Certification Class, which is open to young people, ages 11-to-14. The classes will be held in June and July. The class covers several topics, including basic childcare, CPR and basic first aid.

Registration Link: https://www.caztraining.com/babysitting-class

Spots are limited! Pre-registration is required. Participants must be at least 11 years old on

or before the first day of the session they attend. To sign up or learn more, visit

https://www.caztraining.com/babysitting-class or contact us at 928-772-7711.

Please note: While participants will learn CPR skills as part of the class, they will not receive

official CPR certification. CAFMA offers a separate CPR certification course for community

members ages 12 and up, which requires additional hours of instruction. Learn more about

CAFMA CPR and AED training here: https://www.caztraining.com/cpr-training.