2/26 Tuesday afternoon, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority crews responded to a house fire near Florentine Road and Constance Drive in Prescott Valley. The initial investigation indicates the fire started in a bathroom and began to spread. Crews quickly doused the fire and kept it from spreading to the remainder of the house. The Arizona Crisis Team or ACT was called to the scene to help the residents. No injuries were reported and exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.