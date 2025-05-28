Busy Holiday Weekend for Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

5/28 The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office released the number of calls for service they responded to over the holiday weekend. Deputies responded to 985-calls including 14-vehicle/OHV crashes, 13 search and rescues, and 186 traffic stops. On the water at Lake Powell, deputies contacted 45-vessels with 15-citations and warnings issued. By the end of the weekend, 98-people had been booked into jail in either Flagstaff or Page.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist