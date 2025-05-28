Busy Holiday Weekend for Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

5/28 The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office released the number of calls for service they responded to over the holiday weekend. Deputies responded to 985-calls including 14-vehicle/OHV crashes, 13 search and rescues, and 186 traffic stops. On the water at Lake Powell, deputies contacted 45-vessels with 15-citations and warnings issued. By the end of the weekend, 98-people had been booked into jail in either Flagstaff or Page.