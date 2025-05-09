MY RADIO PLACE

Bryce Fire Jumps Containment Line/Additional Resources Ordered

May 9, 2025 /

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Bryce Fire Update

Friday 5/9 #BryceFire Update – the fire spotted over containment line on the north/northwest side. Additional resources are being ordered to support the incident including overhead, a Type 1 hand crew, three Single Engine Air Tankers and the state’s Air Attack platform. The fire is making a run to the north through salt cedar, fueled by winds out of the southwest. Estimated 200 acres.
Fire operations are working with the Graham County Sheriff’s Office to place some homes north of the fire into SET.
The fire is actively burning within the Gila River bottom 7 miles northwest of the community of Pima, 1.5 miles southeast of Eden and north of the US 70. The highway is not impacted at this time, but drivers can check traffic and road updates via az511.com.

