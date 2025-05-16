Bryce Fire 78% Contained/Coyote Fire 100% Contained

5/16 The Bryce Fire, southeast of Eden, is 78% contained with no change in acreage; 3,294. Mop up continues. The fire had been 80% contained last Friday at just 160-acres, but Red Flag winds pushed the fire out of containment lines resulting in far more acreage being burned. The Coyote Fire, northeast of Springerville, is now 100% contained at 1,280-acres. The fire was the result of a structure fire that spread to wildland.