Bryce Fire 78% Contained/Coyote Fire 100% Contained

5/16 The Bryce Fire, southeast of Eden, is 78% contained with no change in acreage; 3,294. Mop up continues. The fire had been 80% contained last Friday at just 160-acres, but Red Flag winds pushed the fire out of containment lines resulting in far more acreage being burned. The Coyote Fire, northeast of Springerville, is now 100% contained at 1,280-acres. The fire was the result of a structure fire that spread to wildland.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist