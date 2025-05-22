MY RADIO PLACE

Bryce Fire 100% Contained

May 22, 2025 /

5/22 The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the Bryce Fire, west of Safford, is 100% contained at 3,294 acres. Command of the fire has been turned back over to the local fire district. The Bryce Fire started Wednesday, May 7-th, at around 7-pm near the communities of Pima and Eden in Graham County. By Thursday, the fire was 80% contained at 160-acres, but the next day, strong winds pushed the fire out of containment lines, resulting in a much larger fire headed for homes and infrastructure. The fire was stopped again and no structures were lost.

bryce fire

