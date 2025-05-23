Bodycam Footage Released in Officer Involved Shooting at Lake Powell

5/23 Glen Canyon National Recreation Area released body camera footage from the May 3-rd, officer involved shooting. Officers responded to Highway-89, near Lone Rock Beach at Lake Powell after receiving a report from the Kane County Utah Sheriff’s Office that a potentially dangerous subject was traveling through the area. During an attempt to stop the suspect, the suspect drove his vehicle into a patrol vehicle at which time officers shot the suspect. No officers were injured and the suspect was treated at an area hospital before being taken into custody. No names have been released.

The community briefing video shows significant sections of the body worn camera footage from some of the involved law enforcement officers. The video is intended to help community members gain a better understanding of what occurred.