Body Floating at Lake Pleasant believed to be Missing Phoenix Area Man Glen Keer

March 20, 2025 /

3/20 The body of a missing man was found floating in Lake Pleasant on March 15-th. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the body is believed to be that of 62-year-old Glen Keer of Phoenix who was reported missing back on February 27-th. A body was found floating face-down in Jackass Cove and due to the amount of decomposition it was turned over to the Medical Examiner for positive identification and cause of death. Officials say the body is about the same height and weight as Keer and Keer was the only missing person at the lake. During the initial search for Keer, the Sheriff’s office conducted above and below water searches, cadaver dog searches as well as numerous helicopter searches.

keer

