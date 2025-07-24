Boat Launching Becoming an Issue at Lake Powell/Lake Down 29-Feet from Last Year

7/24 It’s becoming difficult to launch a vessel at Lake Powell. Glen Canyon Recreation officials say the Bureau of Reclamation projects continued declines in lake levels through the next several months, thus effecting the launch ramps. The lake water elevation is currently 29-feet lower than this time last year. Halls Crossing Launch Ramp is expected to be inoperable as soon as early August. Officials say they’ll continue to adapt infrastructure, such as floating docks, walkways, and ramp extensions, where possible, to support continued use throughout the lake. Boaters should check ahead of arrival to ensure they’ll be able to launch.
