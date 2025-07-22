MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

BNSF to have Daily Closures of Garland Prairie Road Railroad Crossing Friday through Monday

July 22, 2025 /

7/22 Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway will temporarily close the railroad crossing on Garland Prairie Road in Parks for emergency repair work, from Friday through Monday. Daily closures will be in effect from 5-am to 5-pm each day, with the crossing scheduled to reopen each evening. Crews will be replacing railroad ties and repaving the crossing. During the closure, drivers south of the tracks should plan to detour west along Garland Prairie Road for about 19-miles to reach the Bootlegger Railroad crossing near Williams Junction.

You May Also Like

social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025
ai and radio the future of personalized listening
AI and Radio: The Future of Personalized Listening
January 14, 2025
from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Erica HughesPrescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital