BNSF to have Daily Closures of Garland Prairie Road Railroad Crossing Friday through Monday

7/22 Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway will temporarily close the railroad crossing on Garland Prairie Road in Parks for emergency repair work, from Friday through Monday. Daily closures will be in effect from 5-am to 5-pm each day, with the crossing scheduled to reopen each evening. Crews will be replacing railroad ties and repaving the crossing. During the closure, drivers south of the tracks should plan to detour west along Garland Prairie Road for about 19-miles to reach the Bootlegger Railroad crossing near Williams Junction.