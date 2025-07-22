BLM Lifts Fire Restrictions in Southeastern AZ

MY RADIO PLACE

7/22 The Bureau of Land Management says fire restrictions have been lifted on state and federal lands throughout southeastern Arizona. Officials say widespread precipitation across the area, additional rain in the weather forecast, and a rise in fuel moisture, have decreased the likelihood of a wildfire. Visitors should continue to do what they can to avoid starting a fire.

