Blind Fire North of Happy Jack to be used for Management Purposes

5/14 Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest are using the Blind Fire, north of Clint’s Well as a management fire. Officials say the fire was started by lightning and will be used to clean up the forest floor. Firing operations start today and will continue through Saturday, so smoke will be very visible. Managers hope to treat up to 5,255-acres. Smoke impacts are expected along Lake Mary Road in the Happy Jack area during the day and along I-40, Flagstaff, Winslow and Holbrook at night when the smoke settles.