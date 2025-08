8/6 The Billy Fire, south of Young, lost some containment Tuesday. The fire was declared 85% contained on Monday, but now that containment has dropped to 46%. Tonto National Forest officials say the lightning sparked fire has burned 3,306-acres and forced the evacuation of Murphy Ranch. The fire entered Pueblo Canyon Monday afternoon. Hot, dry and windy conditions pushed the fire through the canyon and towards Murphy Ranch quickly. Structure protection measures have been put in place.