Billy Fire Morning Update 7/18

Highlights: Crews continued with hand ignitions along Forest Service Road (FSR) 235 to prevent the potential for fire spread across the drainage into Billy Lawrence Creek. As crews progress westward with hand ignitions along the FSR 235 fire managers will consider conducting aerial ignitions in the steep, rocky terrain to reduce fuels between the road and the main body of the fire.

Summary: On Thursday, outflow winds from area thunderstorms caused the fire to creep and back to the west-southwest. A crew hiked into the southeast corner of the fire and established a small section of handline to prevent spread to the east. Resources along FSR 410 completed road work to the Reynold’s Creek Trailhead and began improvements to the trail as a holding feature progressing east. In preparation for aerial ignitions and additional hand ignitions along FSR 235, firefighters removed hazardous snags from the roadway so personnel can safely work in the area. Today, a helicopter will conduct a mission to assess changes in acreage and evaluate the potential for aerial ignitions to reduce fuels along the northwestern side in the steep, rocky terrain between FSR 235 and the main body of the fire. If aerial ignitions are conducted, an increase in smoke production from the fire area can be expected.

Weather: There is a chance of thunderstorms and precipitation in the afternoon. Temperatures will be 88-92 with a minimum humidity of 25% and winds out of the north at 5 mph, switching to southwest at 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are currently in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the fire area. Additionally, a closure order for the fire area has been issued. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ., east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains on Center Mountain

Acres: 1,215

Containment: 2%

Personnel Assigned: 234

Evacuations: None

Resources: 2 helicopters, 13 crews, 5 engines, 3 water tenders, and various support personnel

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aztnf-billy-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TontoNationalForest

