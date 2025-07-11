Billy Fire at 20-Acres

7/11 The Billy Fire, burning south of Pleasant Valley, grew to 20-acres yesterday. The fire was first spotted Wednesday following a thunderstorm. Tonto National Forest officials say a small crew is on scene dousing the fire. Firefighters are using natural boundaries to contain the blaze.
