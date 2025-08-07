Billy Fire 8/7 Morning Update

Highlights: Travelers along Arizona State Route (SR) 288 can expect temporary delays while fire crews conduct roadside chipping and brushing work north of the Forest Service Road (FSR) 203 junction with SR 288. Crews will begin structure protection work on private property south of the fire area.

Summary: Wednesday, some fire backed into Hinton Creek and there was rollout into the bottom of Cold Springs drainage. Fire crews worked on cutting and chipping along SR 288 and FSR 410. To the west of the fire, crews continued structure protection work on private property. Today, helicopters will be used to drop water on hot spots over the fire area. Structure protection on private property along FSR 410 will conclude, and crews will move to properties to the south of the fire area. As chipping and brushing occurs along SR 288, travelers are advised to be aware of fire personnel roadside and expect driving delays.

Weather: The weather remains hot and mainly dry. The temperature will be 89-92 degrees with relative humidity between 12-15%. There is a 10% chance of precipitation in the afternoon, with the potential for gusty, strong winds. West, southwest winds are expected up to 6 mph throughout the day increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: A closure order for the fire area is in effect. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Cause: Lightning Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ, east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains on Center Mountain Acres: 4,076 Containment: 38% Personnel Assigned: 252 Evacuations: Murphy Ranch in GO status Resources: 2 helicopters, 6 crews, 8 medical crews, 18 engines, 5 water tenders and support personnel