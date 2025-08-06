Billy Fire 8/6 Morning Update 46% Contained 3,306 Acres

Billy Fire morning update, Aug. 6, 2025

Highlights: There is no damage to structures or infrastructure today. Crews worked on structure protection for Aztec Lookout and scouted for holding features to the south of the fire.

Summary: Tuesday, fire crews returned to Murphy Ranch and confirmed there was no damage to any private inholdings at this time. Fire activity increased with significant growth toward the southeast. The Type 1 helicopter effectively dropped over 20,000 gallons of water over the fire area. Crews began structure protection at Elk Camp and cutting fireline around additional private inholdings. They also reinforced line along Forest Service Road (FSR) 410. Aerial ignitions began over Reynolds Creek drainage, taking advantage of higher humidity levels in the evening to reduce fire intensity from the main fire front. Today, crews will continue protection efforts on private property and constructing fireline on FSR- 288. An overflight will complete a communication improvement mission to increase safety for firefighters entering remote areas as fire activity increases. The Type 1 helicopter will again support firefighters with water drops as needed.

Weather: The weather remains hot and mainly dry. The temperature will be 87-90 degrees with relative humidity between 12-14%. There is a 10% chance of precipitation in the afternoon, with the potential for gusty, strong winds. West, southwest winds are expected up to 4 mph throughout the day increasing to 15 mph in the evening. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: A closure order for the fire area is in effect. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Cause: Lightning Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ, east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains on Center Mountain Acres: 3,306 Containment: 46% Personnel Assigned: 183 Evacuations: Murphy Ranch in GO status Resources: 2 helicopters, 2 hand crews, 7 medical crews, 17 engines, 5 water tenders and support personnel