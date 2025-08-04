Billy Fire 8/4 Morning Update

Billy Fire morning update, Aug. 4, 2025

Highlights: Central West Zone Type Three Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire Sunday night. Crews continued to assess fire activity brought on by unseasonably warm and dry weather.

Summary: Sunday, the Type 1 helicopter dropped water in the Hinton Creek drainage to slow fire growth. Along the northern front, crews continued to hold, monitor, and check fire activity. Engine crews drafted water out of Workman Creek and transported it to drop tanks further up Forest Service Road 487 toward Aztec Peak. Monday, an early helicopter flight will help evaluate the status in Hinton Creek as well as complete a mapping mission to increase situational awareness for firefighters. Crews will gauge fire activity along the southeastern flank and the potential utilization of nearby roads and trails for future suppression efforts.

Weather: A drying and warming trend will continue throughout the week. The temperature will be 85-87 degrees with relative humidity between 13-15% with no chance of precipitation. West winds will average 4-8 mph throughout the day with a likelihood of 15-20 mph gusts in the afternoon.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: A closure order for the fire area is in effect. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.