Billy Fire 8/29 Morning Update

Highlight: Increased monsoonal moisture with higher humidities has significantly decreased fire activity, allowing firefighters to steadily gain containment. Most of the remaining heat is in the interior of the fire perimeter and in areas of heavy downed logs above Pocket Creek drainage. These interior heats do not pose a threat to containment lines currently. Potential for gusty erratic winds and flash flooding remains with the chance of monsoonal storms.

Summary: Crews worked on suppression repair and mop up along State Route (SR) 288 and road repair with grader operations along Forest Service Road (FSR) 203. Firefighters used direct tactics, where accessible, to extinguish hot spots along the perimeter of the fire. Crews also continue to patrol around private property, Parker Creek Cabins and the ADOT maintenance yard.

Weather: The weather will be sunny with a 10% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Predicted high temperatures are between 96-100 degrees with day relative humidity of 18-22%, night relative humidity of 42-46% and southwest winds at 5-10 mph, becoming gusty and erratic near thunderstorms.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations. Some interior smoke may be visible in the Parker Creek/Pocket Creek area from HWY 288, not likely to impact visibility while traveling. State road information is posted on

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: An expanded closure order for the fire area is in effect. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.