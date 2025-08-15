Billy Fire 8/15 Morning Update

Highlight: On State Route (SR) 288, ADOT continues to assist with intermittent road closures to provide for firefighter and traveler safety during wildfire operations. State road closure information is posted on AZ 511.

Summary: Thursday fire behavior remained moderate with afternoon thunderstorms. On the west side, limited aerial ignitions were conducted to remove fuel between holding features and the main fire front. Firefighters completed tactical firing operations along SR 288 working south, and patrolled control lines. Crews reduced hazards along firelines and prepared SR 288 further south. On the east side, helicopters dropped water in the Devil’s Chasm area, and crews completed structure protection on private property.

Today, crews will continue to hold and monitor containment lines as thunderstorms remain in the area. Aircraft will be utilized to provide information to the firefighters as the weather allows. Firefighters are mopping up, improving and preparing firelines on the western and southwestern portion of the fire area to keep the fire east of SR 288.

Weather: The high temperature is predicted to be between 73-77 degrees with relative humidity 40-50%. There is a 40% chance of precipitation with potential for gusty winds accompanying scattered showers and thunderstorm activity. South, southwest winds are expected to be between 5-10 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations. ADOT will staff intermittent road closures on SR 288 for several days to help facilitate safe wildfire operations. Check AZ 511 for the status on intermittent road closures.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: An expanded closure order for the fire area is in effect. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ, east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains

Acres: 21,342

Containment: 32%

Personnel Assigned: 468

Evacuations: Murphy Ranch and Ellison Ranch in GO status. Johnson Ranch, Cook Ranch, Elk’s Camp, Trachta Ranch, Circle Ranch, Rose Creek and Armer Ranch in SET status

Resources: 3 helicopters, 8 crews, 10 medical crews, 32 engines, 8 water tenders, 1 dozer and support personnel

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aztnf-billy-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TontoNationalForest

Billy Fire Public Email: 2025.billy@firenet.gov