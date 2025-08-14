Billy Fire 8/14 Morning Update 21% Contained 19,750 Acres

Highlight: With no further movement on the northern edge of the fire, containment increased to 21%.

Summary: Wednesday, fire activity remained concentrated on the southwest and southeastern flanks. Activity increased on the southwestern side due to gusty winds from afternoon thunderstorms in the area. Type I helicopters dropped water over the southeastern fire flank throughout the day. Crews removed hazards along State Route (SR) 288 following the previous night’s firing operations. Nightshift crews completed additional firing operations and patrolled lines along Forest Service Road (FSR) 487 to (SR) 288 and onward to Connor Pit.

Today, firefighters will continue patrolling SR 288, FSR 410 and FSR 203. Crews will prepare private property along SR 288 and cut brush along SR 288 south of Connor Pit. Aerial water drops will continue as weather conditions allow, while crews monitor gusting wind effects on fire behavior along containment lines.

Weather: The high temperature is predicted to be between 79-83 degrees with relative humidity 20-25%. There is a 40-50% chance of precipitation with potential for gusty winds accompanying scattered showers and thunderstorm activity. Northwest winds are expected to be between 8-12 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations. ADOT will staff intermittent road closures on SR 288 for several days to help facilitate safe wildfire operations. Check AZ 511 for the status on intermittent road closures.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: An expanded closure order for the fire area is in effect. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ, east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains

Acres: 19,750

Containment: 21%

Personnel Assigned: 489

Evacuations: Murphy Ranch and Ellison Ranch in GO status. Johnson Ranch, Cook Ranch, Elk’s Camp, Trachta Ranch, Circle Ranch, Rose Creek and Armer Ranch in SET status

Resources: 3 helicopters, 10 crews, 10 medical crews, 28 engines, 8 water tenders, 1 dozer and support personnel

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aztnf-billy-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TontoNationalForest

Billy Fire Public Email: 2025.billy@firenet.gov