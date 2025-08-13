Billy Fire 8/13 Morning Update 13% Contained 17,210 Acres

Highlight: Containment increased slightly. Firefighters continue with hand ignitions east of State Route (SR) 288, reducing fuels between the road and the main fire front.

Summary: Tuesday, crews mopped up and patrolled the north end of the fire, including the area south of Forest Service Road 410 and east of State Route 288 where crews previously conducted firing operations. All firelines were held and with no additional growth to the north or east. Along the southeastern flank, crews constructed line around private property for use if the fire progresses further to the east. On the night shift, firefighters completed a firing operation south of FSR 487 and east of SR 288 to reduce available fuel between SR 288 and the southwestern side of the fire. SR 288 was closed Tuesday evening and will reopen after crews reduce hazards such as burning snags that could fall on the road. Firing operations around Ellison Ranch were successful.

Today, crews will patrol and hold the fireline to the north and west and monitor conditions around the completed firing operations from FSR 487 to Conner Pit. Crews on the southeast side of the fire will continue to secure Ellison Ranch and use aviation resources if conditions warrant.

Weather: The high temperature will be between 80-84 degrees with relative humidity between 23-26%. There is a 40% chance of precipitation with potential for erratic, gusty winds accompanying thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. West winds are expected to be between 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations. Scoopers will be operating out of Roosevelt Lake, please use caution if recreating. ADOT will staff intermittent road closures on SR 288 for several days to help facilitate safe wildfire operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: An expanded closure order for the fire area is in effect. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.