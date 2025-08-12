Billy Fire 8/12 Morning Update 12% Contained 15,488 Acres

Highlight: Firing operations are planned for State Route (SR) 288 tonight, resulting in a total closure of SR 288 from 5 p.m. until Wednesday morning. The team had a successful community meeting in Young last night and appreciates the community’s support.

Summary: Monday, firefighters patrolled and held the black line along (SR) 288 and Forest Service Road (FSR) 487. Shifting winds resulted in slight fire growth to the southwest towards Carr Peak and prevented the super scoopers from flying. On the south and southeast fire front, the terrain transitioned to a brushier, less timbered landscape which moderated fire activity. SR 288 reopened at noon Monday after crews reduced road hazards in the timbered area.

Today, crews will patrol and hold the fireline to the north and monitor conditions around the completed firing operations. Crews on the southeastern side of the fire will utilize aviation resources and directly access the fire when able. Aerial ignition missions may occur on the western side of the fire and drop water on hot spots in other areas, dependent on both fire and wind conditions. The night shift will patrol and hold the prior evening’s line, and plan to continue firing operations down SR 288 toward Connor Pit.

Weather: The high temperature will be between 82-86 degrees with relative humidity between 20-25%. There is a 30% chance of precipitation with potential for erratic, gusty winds accompanying thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. West, southwest winds are expected to be between 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations. Scoopers will be operating out of Roosevelt Lake, please use caution if recreating. ADOT will staff intermittent road closures on SR 288 for several days to help facilitate safe wildfire operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: An expanded closure order for the fire area is in effect. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ, east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains

Acres: 15,488

Containment: 12%

Personnel Assigned: 484

Evacuations: Murphy Ranch and Ellison Ranch in GO status. Johnson Ranch, Cook Ranch, Elk’s Camp, Trachta Ranch and Circle Ranch in SET status

Resources: 3 helicopters, 2 scoopers, 11 crews, 10 medical crews, 27 engines, 7 water tenders, 1 dozer and support personnel

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aztnf-billy-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TontoNationalForest

Billy Fire Public Email: 2025.billy@firenet.gov

Smoke Outlook: https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook/22f554f1.