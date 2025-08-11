Billy Fire 8/11 Morning Update 16% Contained 12,238 Acres

A community meeting is planned for today in the Pleasant Valley Community Center at 4 p.m.

Summary: Sunday, there was significant growth to the southeast due to an early morning wind event near Globe, AZ and some growth to the west from aerial ignitions. Type I helicopters dropped 30,000 gallons of water across the southeastern front, while fire crews worked along Forest Service Road (FSR) 410. During the night shift, hotshot crews began firing operations north along FSR 410 as well as FSR 487 toward State Route (SR) 288. Today, crews will patrol and hold the fireline. Two scoopers arrived and will begin operating out of Roosevelt Lake, significantly boosting water dropping capability. Some aerial ignition missions may occur, dependent on both fire and wind conditions. Tonight, crews will patrol and hold the prior evening’s line, and plan to continue firing operations down SR 288 toward Connor Pit.

Weather: The high temperature will be between 78-82 degrees with relative humidity between 24-28%. There is a 20% chance of precipitation with potential for erratic winds accompanying thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. West winds are expected between 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations. Scoopers will be operating out of Roosevelt Lake, please use caution if recreating. ADOT will staff intermittent road closures on SR 288 for several days to help facilitate safe wildfire operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Cause: Lightning Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ, east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains Acres: 12,238 Containment: 16% Personnel Assigned: 463 Evacuations: Murphy Ranch and Ellison Ranch in GO status. Johnson Ranch, Cook Ranch, Elk’s Camp, Trachta Ranch and Circle Ranch in SET status Resources: 3 helicopters, 2 scoopers, 10 crews, 10 medical crews, 26 engines, 7 water tenders, 1 dozer and support personnel