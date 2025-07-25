Billy Fire 7/25 Morning Update

Highlights: Crews continued to patrol containment lines. Chipping operations began on the northern side of the fire.

Summary: Thursday, crews patrolled and held the fireline along Forest Service Road (FSR) 410, checked for holding concerns along the southern side of the fire and mopped up material within the containment line. Crews on the north end started chipping operations to reduce debris from fire suppression operations. Chipping protects watershed health and roads by removing material that could result in damage to infrastructure in the event of a future flash flood. Fire activity is low, mostly smoldering in heavy fuels such as large logs and stumps as they continue to dry out. Today, crews will patrol, check the perimeter and mop-up any holding concerns on the south side, while suppression repair efforts continue on the north end.

Weather: A drying and warming trend will continue through Sunday. The temperature will be 89-91 degrees with humidity below 10%. There is no chance of precipitation. West, southwest winds will be 5-10 mph throughout the day.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: A closure order for the fire area has been issued. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ, east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains on Center Mountain

Acres: 2,124

Containment: 60%

Personnel Assigned: 178

Evacuations: None

Resources: 3 crews, 7 medical crews, 5 engines, 4 water tenders, and support personnel

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aztnf-billy-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TontoNationalForest

Billy Fire Public Email: 2025.billy@firenet.gov