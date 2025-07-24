Billy Fire 7/24 Morning Update

Highlights: Precipitation fell across the Billy Fire area in the morning. Crews continued to patrol containment lines. An overflight was completed to assess fire activity around the perimeter.

Summary: Brief rain showers occurred Wednesday morning. After the storm passed, crews patrolled and held the fireline along Forest Service Road (FSR) 235, checking for holding concerns along the northern side of the fire. Fire activity is low, mostly smoldering in heavy fuels such as large logs and stumps. Today, crews will patrol, check the perimeter and mop-up any holding concerns. Suppression repair will begin with chipping operations at FSR 235 and 410 road junction.

Weather: A drying and warming trend will continue through Sunday. The temperature will be 73-84 degrees with minimum relative humidity at 10%. West, southwest winds will be 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph later in the morning.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: A closure order for the fire area has been issued. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ, east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains on Center Mountain

Acres: 2,124

Containment: 30%

Personnel Assigned: 178

Evacuations: None

Resources: 2 helicopters, 3 crews, 7 medical crews, 5 engines, 4 water tenders, and support personnel

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aztnf-billy-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TontoNationalForest

Billy Fire Public Email: 2025.billy@firenet.gov