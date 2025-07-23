Billy Fire 7/23 Morning Update

Highlights: Precipitation fell across the Billy Fire area Tuesday morning. Containment increased to 30%.

Summary: Tuesday, due to weather and poor road conditions, crews did not access the entirety of the fire. Crews patrolled and held the accessible parts of fireline, checking for holding concerns along the northern and southern perimeter of the fire. Today, crews will continue to patrol and check the perimeter to identify and mop-up any holding concerns. As containment increases, resources will start being made available to support new fires in the area.

Weather: A storm approached Tuesday morning and dropped one-quarter inch of precipitation across the fire area. Today, there is the potential for gusty, erratic winds and dry lightning with 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be 81-84 degrees with southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Overall, there will be a drying trend throughout the area, causing increased temperatures and decreased humidity this week.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extranction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the fire. Additionally, a closure order for the fire area has been issued. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ., east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains on Center Mountain

Acres: 2,124

Containment: 30%

Personnel Assigned: 269

Evacuations: None

Resources: 3 helicopters, 6 crews, 7 medical crews, 7 engines, 4 water tenders, and support personnel

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aztnf-billy-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TontoNationalForest

Billy Fire Public Email: 2025.billy@firenet.gov