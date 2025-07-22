Billy Fire 7/22 Morning Update

Highlights: Firefighters accomplished aerial and hand ignitions Monday along Forest Service Road (FSR) 235 and 410 to reduce fuel in advance of the main fire reaching the holding features. Crews patrolled and held firelines after those ignition operations. A swing shift remained on the fire last night to patrol and check for any burning vegetation or snags across the lines.

Summary: Monday, crews conducted aerial ignitions within the triangle of the FSR 235 and FSR 410 to reduce fuels between those roadways and the main fire. A swing shift stayed on the fire last night to monitor containment lines after the firing operation and provide on-site infrared imaging for any hot spots near the line. Today, crews will patrol and check the fire perimeter to identify and mop-up any holding concerns. If necessary, fire personnel will utilize the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to conduct additional aerial ignitions to reduce any unburned fuel near the lines.

Weather: Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms and 60% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. The temperature will be 71-74 with minimum humidity of 45% and wind out of the west-southwest at 8-12 miles per hour.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the fire. Additionally, a closure order for the fire area has been issued. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ., east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains on Center Mountain

Acres: 1,697

Containment: 6%

Personnel Assigned: 266

Evacuations: None

Resources: 3 helicopters, 1 UAS module, 6 crews, 7 medical crews, 7 engines, 4 water tenders, and support personnel

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aztnf-billy-fire

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TontoNationalForest

Billy Fire Public Email: 2025.billy@firenet.gov