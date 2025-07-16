MY RADIO PLACE

Billy Fire 7/16 Morning Update

July 16, 2025

Billy Fire Update Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Highlights: Additional resources will be arriving today, including a type 1 helicopter. Firefighters continue to prepare forest
roads for use as fireline to the west of the fire.

Summary: On Tuesday crews installed sprinklers at the Murphy Ranch. Resources continued to make great progress at the
end of Forest Service Road 235 for use as a holding feature in the event the fire pushes further west. Aviation resources
were able to map the fire area and obtain updated acreage. The fire mainly grew on the northwest and southeast flanks,
backing down off the Center Mountain area. Today, crews will work along Forest Road 235 to 410 junction and improve
the road down to Reynolds Creek Trailhead and Center Mountain. Firefighters are prepared to conduct advanced firing
operations if needed to keep the fire within the 235 and 410 Forest Roads. Firing operations involve burning vegetation
between the roads and the main fire to slow the rate of spread.

Weather: Chances for monsoonal moisture remain high for the next few days. There is an 80% chance of precipitation as
well as gusty and erratic winds. Temperatures will be 75-80 with a minimum humidity of 35% and winds out of the
northwest at 5-10 mph.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and
rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in
the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazmat from
old mining operations.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding,
discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the fire area. Additionally, a closure order for the fire area has
been issued. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the
closure.

Incident Information: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aztnf-billy-fire
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TontoNationalForest
Billy Fire Public Email: 2025.billy@firenet.gov

