Billy Fire 38% Contained 23,787 Acres

Highlight: Aerial and hand ignitions were conducted east of State Route (SR) 288 down to Forest Service (FS) 189. ADOT assisted by implementing a road closure to facilitate safe wildfire operations along the road.

Summary: Monday, crews removed hazardous trees and debris as part of suppression repair operations along Forest Service Road (FSR) 487 and FSR 410 to restore access to private property. Aerial ignition operations were completed to work the fire off steep ridges and reduce the potential for fire running uphill. Firefighters finished hand ignitions around private property, an ADOT yard and SR 288. Type I helicopters dropped 11,000 gallons of water in the Devil’s Chasm area to cool hot spots. Crews remained focused on patrolling and reducing hazards along containment lines.

Today, crews will patrol established containment lines for hot spots and hold the previous night’s ignition work on SR 288 and FS 189. Helicopters will be available to drop water on hot spots near the south end of the fire area as needed. Crews will patrol containment lines to protect private property. A helicopter and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) will be utilized for aerial ignition work depending on fire and weather conditions. Crews will resume suppression repair work along FSR 487, FSR 410, and SR 288.

Weather: The weather will be mostly cloudy today with a 10% chance of precipitation from afternoon thunderstorms. Predicted high temperatures are between 99-102 degrees with relative humidity of 16-20% and southwest winds 4 to 8 mph gusting to 15 mph shift with gusts from the east to southeast later in the afternoon.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations. ADOT will staff intermittent road closures on SR 288 for several days to help facilitate safe wildfire operations with intermittent closures. State road information is posted on AZ 511.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: An expanded closure order for the fire area is in effect. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.