Billie Fire 8/18 Morning Update 38% Contained 21,392 Acres

Highlight: Containment increased again today, now at 38%. Crew members remained focused on reinforcing firelines, ensuring no hot spots are near the lines, and firing to consume unburned fuels along containment lines.

Summary: Yesterday, fire behavior was minimal. Firefighters worked along Forest Service Road (FSR) 487 and FSR 410 to remove road hazards and work towards restoring private property access. On the east side of the fire, crews monitored the Devil’s Chasm area for scattered heat, checking for hotspots. Aerial ignition work began in the South Fork area, to reduce available fuels between containment lines and the main fire front. Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) were utilized to identify heat signatures with infrared technology, pinpointing hot spots for ground crews. Night crews monitored the afternoon’s ignition work, patrolling and holding the line.

Today, crews will continue to clear FSR 487 and FSR 410. To the south, a dozer is helping with suppression repair. Aerial and hand ignitions are planned at the south end of the fire and along SR 288, pending fire and weather conditions. Helicopters will continue to drop water over the south end of the fire.

Weather: The weather is predicted to be hot and dry with high temperatures between 99-102 degrees with relative humidity of 10-15%. Light and variable winds are expected out of the west at 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight, there is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorms from monsoon moisture, with temperatures of 71-75 degrees, and relative humidity recovery of 35-40%. Storm activity could produce gusty and erratic winds.

Safety: The location of the Billy Fire poses several safety concerns for firefighters. It is a very remote fire in steep and rocky terrain with an abundance of snags from the 2016 Juniper Fire. Firefighters also face long medical extraction times in the event of an emergency. With the prevalence of mining history in the area, crews must also be aware of hazardous materials from old mining operations. ADOT will staff intermittent road closures on SR 288 for several days to help facilitate safe wildfire operations with intermittent closures. State road information is posted on AZ 511.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place on the Tonto National Forest – no campfires, smoking, welding, discharging firearms; or use of charcoal, coal, or briquettes. Only propane devices permitted.

Closures: An expanded closure order for the fire area is in effect. Please visit the Tonto National Forest website or social media for additional information regarding the closure.

Start Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Cause: Lightning Location: 15 miles south of Young, AZ, east side of the Sierra Ancha Mountains Acres: 21,392 Containment: 38% Personnel Assigned: 502 Evacuations: Murphy Ranch and Ellison Ranch in GO status. Johnson Ranch, Cook Ranch, Elk’s Camp, Trachta Ranch, Circle Ranch, Rose Creek and Armer Ranch in SET status Resources: 3 helicopters, 11 crews, 10 medical crews, 28 engines, 7 water tenders, 1 dozer, 1 UAS and support personnel