Bill Williams Resigns from PV Council

5/2 Prescott Valley Councilmember Bill Williams resigned from the Prescott Valley Town Council Thursday. The Town Council will formally accept his resignation at the May 8-th, regular council meeting. The Town will discuss the process to fill the vacancy at a future meeting. The town did not release any information on why Williams resigned.
