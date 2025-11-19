MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

BIA Offering Reward in Death/Killing of 16 Year Old Challistia Colelay

November 19, 2025 /

11/19 The Bureau of Indian Affairs is asking for the public’s help regarding the death of 16-year-old Challistia Colelay, of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. Colelay was found deceased in Whiteriver, on Monday, November 3-rd and investigators believe foul play was involved. The BIA has not released many details in the case. She had been listed as missing by the White Mountain Apache Police Department on October 27-th, before her body was found about a mile from her home. The BIA is offering a $5,000-reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her death.

To remain anonymous, you may submit a tip by texting: BIAMMU followed by your message to 847411.

mmip challistia colelay.jpg

You May Also Like

5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025