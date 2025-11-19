BIA Offering Reward in Death/Killing of 16 Year Old Challistia Colelay

11/19 The Bureau of Indian Affairs is asking for the public’s help regarding the death of 16-year-old Challistia Colelay, of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. Colelay was found deceased in Whiteriver, on Monday, November 3-rd and investigators believe foul play was involved. The BIA has not released many details in the case. She had been listed as missing by the White Mountain Apache Police Department on October 27-th, before her body was found about a mile from her home. The BIA is offering a $5,000-reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her death.

To remain anonymous, you may submit a tip by texting: BIAMMU followed by your message to 847411.