Beulah/University Realignment Project to Open Tuesday

July 14, 2025 /

7/14 Flagstaff says they’ve reached substantial completion on the Beulah/University Realignment Project. All roads and the pedestrian underpass will be open, starting tomorrow. The city says crews will still be in the area for a few more weeks conducting cleanup work. Construction consisted of extending Beulah Boulevard northward to University Avenue, with a roundabout constructed at the new intersection and a pedestrian underpass was constructed just north of the Milton Road and University Drive intersection.

