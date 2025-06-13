Basin Fire 54% Contained

6/13 Coconino National Forest officials say the lightning caused Basin Fire is 54% contained at 9,145-acres. Fire managers used the fire, north of Flagstaff, for management purposes. Officials say all firing operations were completed this week and crews are now monitoring containment lines. Some smoke will still be visible as interior pockets of fuel burn.
