BAER Team Assessing Damage Caused by White Sage Fire/Full Release Attached

Fredonia, Ariz., August 4, 2025 — After a wildfire, the Forest Service’s first priority is emergency stabilization in order to reduce risks to life, property or natural resources. The Kaibab National Forest has initiated a Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) assessment of the 58,985-acre White Sage Fire burned area. The White Sage Fire was started by lightning on July 9, 2025, near the community of White Sage approximately 15 miles southeast of Fredonia, Arizona, on the Bureau of Land Management’s Arizona Strip District. The wind-driven fire quickly grew onto the North Kaibab Ranger District despite the efforts of wildland firefighters who were able to respond a short time after the fire was first detected.

The BAER team, led by Paul Brown, began making burned area surveys of the White Sage Fire on Friday, August 1. BAER teams are staffed by specially trained professionals: hydrologists, soil scientists, engineers, biologists, vegetation specialists, archeologists, recreation specialists, and others who rapidly evaluate and assess the post-fire conditions of the burned area, looking for risks such as potential flash flooding and debris flows. If unacceptable risks are found the team recommends appropriate emergency stabilization measures to reduce the risks to National Forest System (NFS) lands and critical values. BAER emergency stabilization efforts are focused on the protection of human life and safety, property, and critical cultural and natural resources.

BAER teams analyze the data they collect during field surveys as well as aerial reconnaissance to produce a “Soil Burn Severity” map. This is the first step in assessing potential watershed impacts from wildfires to critical values that may be at-risk from potential increased flooding, sedimentation, and debris flows. BAER teams produce a report that includes a description of the assessment and findings for the burned area’s post-fire conditions along with recommended emergency stabilization measures and actions on NFS lands. Another key role of BAER Teams is the sharing of data and products with local cooperating agencies that may be affected by post fire flood events. For more information, please visit White Sage Fire Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) on InciWeb.

Public Safety Advisory: Fire crews continue to patrol the White Sage Fire area perimeter watching for flare-ups from previously undiscovered heat sources. A public safety closure order is still in effect, although the current closure order may be adjusted in the coming days as areas assessed by the BAER team are found suitable for public re-entry. Everyone near and downstream from the burned area should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions that may result in heavy rains and increased water runoff. Flash flooding may occur quickly during heavy rain events-be prepared to act. Current weather and emergency notifications can be found at the National Weather Service website: https://www.weather.gov/fgz/.