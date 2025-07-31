MY RADIO PLACE

AZ Supreme Court Rules Against City of Page Over Lake Powell Blvd Initiative

July 31, 2025 /

7/31 The Arizona Supreme Court Wednesday, ruled that a proposed citizen initiative in the City of Page is legislative in nature and is eligible to be placed on the ballot. The case, Roundtree versus the City of Page, came about after the City refused to place a citizen initiative on the ballot that sought to prohibit the narrowing of a portion of Lake Powell Boulevard. City officials claimed the measure was administrative, not legislative, and did not qualify. The ruling reverses a decision by the Coconino County Superior Court and vacates the Arizona Court of Appeals decision, both of which sided with the City of Page. The initiative is now clear to be on the ballot.

