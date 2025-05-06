AZ Man Charged in Fatal DUI Crash in New Mexico

5/6 Navajo Police say an Arizona man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury following a fatal rollover crash that killed 2-people and injured 2-others last November. Officials say 40-year-old Marvin Wauneka was DUI and speeding when he rolled his vehicle on Navajo Route-54 in New Mexico. Surviving passengers in the vehicle confirmed Wauneka was drinking and driving at the time of the crash. His blood alcohol content was .298 upon arrival at the hospital. Officials say he has several prior DUI offenses along with failures to appear in court. He faces up to 26-years in prison if convicted.