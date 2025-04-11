AZ Gas Prices Down a Few Cents from Last Week

4/11 AAA Arizona says prices at the pump stayed neutral or dropped slightly from last week. Arizona drivers will find an average price of $3.39-per gallon at the pump, a decrease of 3-cents from last week and down from $4.10 a year ago. Phoenix has the highest price in the state at $3.57 per gallon while Tucson has the lowest at $3.09 per gallon. Nationally, California has the highest gas price at $4.92 and Kansas has the lowest price at $2.87.