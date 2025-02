2/21 Arizona Department of Forestry has started work on 2-new fuels reduction projects in Yavapai County. Crews are working on 960-acres in the Granite Oaks Phase-2 project near Williamson and the 2,500-acre Ruger Ranch Phase 2 project near Peeples Valley and Kirkland. They hope to have the Granite Oaks Project finished by July and the second project done by December.