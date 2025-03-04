AZ Attorney General Top 5 Consumer Fraud Scams of 2024

3/4 Attorney General Kris Mayes listed the 2024 Top 5-Consumer Fraud Complaints as this week is Consumer Protection Week. Last year, the Complaints Unit received nearly 22,000-consumer complaints. The CIC Unit recovered over $5.2-million for consumers.

2024 Top Five Consumer Fraud Complaint Trends:

1. Motor Vehicle Sales, Repairs, and Rentals

2. Computers (Web Pages)

3. Mortgage and Real Estate

4. Banking (General Services)

5. Telemarketing, Phone Scams, and Unsolicited Text Messages

Tips to Avoid Consumer Scams and Deceptive Practices:

1. Motor Vehicles: When buying a vehicle, get the salesperson or business to make all terms and any promises in writing and make sure you get complete copies of all paperwork.

2. Computer (Web Pages): Use strong passwords and keep your software up to date. Carefully review product descriptions and check seller policies regarding shipping and return policies. Never send money before seeing the product.

3. Mortgage and Real Estate: Read all documents and understand the terms before signing and do not sign contracts or agreements with blank spaces.

4. Banking (General Services): Review your monthly statements for unauthorized fees and sudden charges.

5. Telemarketing, Phone Scams and Unsolicited Text Messages: Never give money, gift cards, or cryptocurrency in response to an unsolicited phone call or text message. Remember, government agencies will not threaten you or demand that you pay a debt or fee immediately or take payment in gift cards.

If you believe you have been a victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website. If you need a complaint form sent to you, you can contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431.