AZ Attorney General Secures Indictments Against Members of Organized Retail Theft Group

7/24 Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says Wednesday, a State Grand Jury, indicted Alexander Moreno Dantzler and Christopher Campos-Henrey, for a combined number of 70 counts, for their participation in an organized retail theft and stolen property trafficking ring that targeted Walmart Stores throughout Pima, Maricopa, Pinal, Cochise, Graham, Mohave, and Yavapai counties. The ring allegedly stole over $140,000 in merchandise.