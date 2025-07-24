MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

AZ Attorney General Secures Indictments Against Members of Organized Retail Theft Group

July 24, 2025 /

7/24 Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says Wednesday, a State Grand Jury, indicted Alexander Moreno Dantzler and Christopher Campos-Henrey, for a combined number of 70 counts, for their participation in an organized retail theft and stolen property trafficking ring that targeted Walmart Stores throughout Pima, Maricopa, Pinal, Cochise, Graham, Mohave, and Yavapai counties. The ring allegedly stole over $140,000 in merchandise.

You May Also Like

from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025
ai and radio the future of personalized listening
AI and Radio: The Future of Personalized Listening
January 14, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Erica HughesPrescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital