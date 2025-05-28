Avian Influenza Found in Another Commercial Poultry Farm in Maricopa County

5/28 The Arizona Department of Agriculture says poultry at another commercial farm in Maricopa County has tested positive for Avian Influenza. Officials say the birds began showing signs of the virus last Wednesday at which time samples were taken and confirmed. It wasn’t until yesterday that the positive results were confirmed. Eggs produced after the virus was detected, were not allowed into the food supply. There have been no signs of illness in humans. Sick Bird Hotline: If you see signs of illness in your poultry,report them immediately to USDA at 1-866-536-7593. You can also contact your local cooperative extension office, local veterinarian, or

your State Veterinarian. For wild bird illness, please contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department.